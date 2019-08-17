Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have commented on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of GMLP opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $68.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

