Brokerages Set $41.33 Target Price for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $41.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,000 over the last three months. 30.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

