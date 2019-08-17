Brokerages Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $243.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.55 million. TriMas posted sales of $223.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $934.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $939.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $974.60 million, with estimates ranging from $971.00 million to $981.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TRS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.24. 64,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TriMas has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Eugene A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,744.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 21,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $646,202.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TriMas by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TriMas by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

