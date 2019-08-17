Brokerages Expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Braves Group Series C.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.23. 60,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,638. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 282.30 and a beta of 0.76.
About Liberty Braves Group Series C
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
