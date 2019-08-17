Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.72 Million

Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $201.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.16 million and the highest is $205.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $794.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $774.90 million to $814.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $871.33 million, with estimates ranging from $844.27 million to $894.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 512,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.