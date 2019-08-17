Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $137.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.50 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $535.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $543.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.57 million, with estimates ranging from $532.87 million to $564.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of HT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,514. The company has a market cap of $578.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,741.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,600 shares of company stock worth $225,077. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.