Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,847.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $3,748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zendesk by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,372,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 317,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. 1,146,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,526. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.07.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.