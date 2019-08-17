Brokerages Anticipate Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.01). Varonis Systems posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varonis Systems.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRNS stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 268,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,957. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.