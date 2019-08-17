Brokerages Anticipate Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Announce ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 169 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,007.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 358,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $27.78. 83,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $657.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

