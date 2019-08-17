Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 28912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of $24.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

