BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits One Day Volume of $30,586.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $62,994.00 and approximately $30,586.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00266698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.01303884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

