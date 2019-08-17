BOMB Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $565,887.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00035887 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $565,887.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002349 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00147678 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004005 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,261.87 or 0.99990518 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 960,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,911 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

