Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 427,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,908. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $495,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4,594.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

