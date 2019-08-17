bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.62 Million

Analysts expect bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post $11.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.68 million and the lowest is $5.21 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $11.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $50.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.96 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $137.40 million, with estimates ranging from $40.77 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.91) earnings per share.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $991,740.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,338.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,760 shares of company stock worth $1,628,667. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

BLUE stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.02. 282,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.25. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.