BLUE Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00268912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.01306190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023386 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE launched on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

