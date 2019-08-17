BlockCAT Market Capitalization Reaches $98,945.00 (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar. BlockCAT has a total market cap of $98,945.00 and $9.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockCAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockCAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00268507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.01312717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022531 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00094004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io . BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat . The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockCAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockCAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.