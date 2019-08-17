BLAST Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,673.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $109,673.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010731 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003609 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000790 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,538,273 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.