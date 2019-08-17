BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 68.2% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $10.16 on Friday, reaching $419.46. The company had a trading volume of 542,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,756. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.23 and a 200-day moving average of $446.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

