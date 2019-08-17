BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,217. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $745,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,014,271 shares of company stock worth $221,389,034. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,291,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after buying an additional 2,082,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,782,000 after buying an additional 1,934,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after buying an additional 1,774,604 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

