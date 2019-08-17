Bitrue Coin Reaches Market Cap of $12.15 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $12.15 million and $1.08 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.04907794 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047650 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.