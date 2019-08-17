Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $430.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002591 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00495535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00131858 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,759,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,729,806 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, TOPBTC, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

