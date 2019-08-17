BidaskClub Upgrades United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

United Community Financial stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Community Financial has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 166,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

