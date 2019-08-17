Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €14.60 ($16.98).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €10.38 ($12.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €8.81 and a 200-day moving average of €8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hellofresh has a one year low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a one year high of €13.63 ($15.85).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.