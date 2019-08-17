Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Cut by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Wagner Bowman Management Corp cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.27.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,529 shares of company stock worth $5,836,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.33. 761,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.28.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

