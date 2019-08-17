Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,159,200 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 3,433,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Chairman Michael Huseby acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 108.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNED opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.58 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Barnes & Noble Education’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNED shares. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

