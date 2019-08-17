Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,801,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,645,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 564,766 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,127,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 632,309 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,687,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

