Baader Bank Analysts Give Fielmann (FRA:FIE) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.41 ($70.24).

Shares of FRA FIE opened at €62.15 ($72.27) on Tuesday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.71.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

