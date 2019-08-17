B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Bank of America

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. Eight Capital boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.80.

BTO opened at C$4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.93. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.78 and a 12 month high of C$5.36.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,434,620. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.98, for a total value of C$159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,110,420. Insiders have sold a total of 569,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,322 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

