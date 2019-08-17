AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,213,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 15,418,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

AXA Equitable stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AXA Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXA Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

