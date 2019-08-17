Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Atlas Mara Ltd (LON:ATMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 28578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million and a P/E ratio of 469.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.89.

About Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

