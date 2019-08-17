Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $513.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) will post sales of $513.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atkore International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.20 million and the highest is $521.60 million. Atkore International Group posted sales of $477.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atkore International Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atkore International Group.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

ATKR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.81. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 426,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Atkore International Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,974,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atkore International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

