AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. AstroNova has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

