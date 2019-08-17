Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.84. Asanko Gold shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 51,501 shares changing hands.
AKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Asanko Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter.
About Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)
Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.
