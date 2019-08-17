Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) versus Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Financial Analysis

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Servicesource International -7.11% -5.03% -3.11%

68.7% of Servicesource International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Servicesource International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artelo Biosciences and Servicesource International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Servicesource International 0 2 0 0 2.00

Artelo Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Servicesource International has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Servicesource International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artelo Biosciences and Servicesource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Servicesource International $238.34 million 0.34 -$24.89 million ($0.04) -21.25

Artelo Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Servicesource International.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Servicesource International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

