Arionum One Day Volume Tops $30,772.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $260,361.00 and $30,772.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

