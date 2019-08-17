Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on August 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

