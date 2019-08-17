Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $158.70. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $155.00, with a volume of 7,059 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.68. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million and a P/E ratio of 18.51.

Arcontech Group Company Profile (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

