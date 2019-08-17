Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 419.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

ADM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,245. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

