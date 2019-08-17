Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Aptiv worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.16.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. 733,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $95.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

