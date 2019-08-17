Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,752. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.