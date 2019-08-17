Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,765 shares of company stock worth $3,327,092. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.54. 769,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,601. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.73. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

