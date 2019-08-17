ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $204.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.22.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.
ANSYS stock opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $190.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $215.39.
In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ANSYS by 84.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $258,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in ANSYS by 570.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
