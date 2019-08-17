ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $204.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $209.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $190.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $215.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total transaction of $118,527.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $459,344. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ANSYS by 84.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $258,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in ANSYS by 570.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

