ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,310,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,594 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,870,000 after buying an additional 14,521,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,534,000 after buying an additional 2,661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,329,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,175,000 after buying an additional 138,645 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.95. 9,213,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,070,282. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $177.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

