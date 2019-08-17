AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.37.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,075,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

