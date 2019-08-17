Analyzing POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) & Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 7.8, suggesting that its stock price is 680% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares POET Technologies and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 23.72 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -5.33 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than POET Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -419.83% -69.03% -58.77% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for POET Technologies and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Natcore Technology beats POET Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

