Analysts Set Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Target Price at $34.32

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $14,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,859.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $260,698.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,076.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 1,100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zayo Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.77.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

