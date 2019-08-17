Analysts Set SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Price Target at $11.84

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.23.

SRCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRC Energy stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 3,555,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,994. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 75.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in SRC Energy in the second quarter worth $54,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

