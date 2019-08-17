Analysts Set Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) PT at $85.13

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:MDSO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 474,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.23. Medidata Solutions has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDSO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

