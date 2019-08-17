Analysts Set Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Price Target at GBX 93.78

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86 ($1.12).

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sector performer” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intu Properties to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Intu Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

LON INTU traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 36.55 ($0.48). 3,944,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 33.56 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $495.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.28.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.