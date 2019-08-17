Analysts Set FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT at $19.42

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,357 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $32,689,000 after acquiring an additional 187,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 66.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. 5,169,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,729. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.